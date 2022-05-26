Winnie the Pooh is getting a horror movie – and the first look is here

Winnie the Pooh is getting the horror movie treatment in the upcoming film Blood and Honey – and the terrifying first look is here.

Now, before you take a look at the sinister images, it's worth noting that Winnie the Pooh is in the public domain, so this is indeed the honey-guzzling bear himself and not a parody (though, Disney is of course not involved).

In the pictures, windows are daubed with what looks to be blood spelling out the words "GET OUT," while Winnie and a disturbing-looking Piglet lurk menacingly behind a woman in a hot tub in another image. Then, the bear sits in a fancy car in another photo, while a woman is tied up with a hammer disturbingly close by in another still. Check them out below.

In an interview with Variety (opens in new tab), writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield revealed that the plot will see Christopher Robin off to college. "Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult," he explained.

"Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral," he added. "So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey." Oh, bother.

Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, Maria Taylor, Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Natasha Tosini, and May Kelly will star in the movie.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey doesn't have a release date just yet. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2022's upcoming major movie release dates for everything the year has in store for us.