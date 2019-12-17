Win this ultimate family Nintendo Switch Christmas bundle worth over £1000

As we hurtle towards Christmas you might be looking to wrap up a Nintendo Switch and a couple of games under your tree for you and the family. After all, with instant multiplayer, some of the best co-op games on offer, and a fantastic range of family-friendly titles available, the Nintendo Switch is a great way to get gaming with kids of all ages - yes, including you Grandpa. Which is why this brand new competition has come at the perfect time.

We've partnered with Nintendo and the Nintendo Official UK Store to offer you the chance of winning the ultimate family Nintendo Switch Christmas bundle, which could mean you and your family nab yourselves over £1,000 worth of Nintendo Switch goodies, all delivered straight to your door ahead of Christmas. All you need to do is be UK resident, and go to the Nintendo website, request and register your copy of the GamesRadar+ Presents… The Ultimate Guide to Nintendo catalogue before 11.59pm on December 18th to be in with a chance to win all of the following:

One neon red / blue Nintendo Switch console with Deluxe Travel case, yellow Nintendo Switch Lite console with black / yellow hard pouch, 12 month family Nintendo Switch Online membership, two official Nintendo 128GB SanDisk microSDXC cards, a Super Mario hat, Luigi hat, two sheets of Nintendo themed Christmas wrapping with gift tags, and these Nintendo Switch games:

Pokemon Sword

Pokemon Shield

Super Mario Maker 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Luigi's Mansion 3

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

But the good news doesn't stop there. As an added bonus for those of you who love all things Nintendo, not only is The Ultimate Guide to Nintendo catalogue a glorious 132-page ultimate guide to Nintendo, which features buyers' guides to all the games, accessories, amiibo, and more, but with every catalogue, you get an exclusive discount code that'll get you 10% off your next order from the official Nintendo UK store.

The competition closes on December 18th, 2019 and is for UK entrants only.



Entries must be received by 23.59 on December 18th, 2019 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner, entitled to the above ultimate family Nintendo Switch Christmas bundle. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.