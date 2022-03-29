Win an awesome Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package!

To celebrate the launch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, we've partnered with ATLUS for an equally awesome competition where you could win a copy of Persona 4 Golden on Steam, or a Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is simply answer the question below.

If you enter, you could be in with a chance to win one of four Steam codes for Persona 4 Golden - Digital Deluxe Edition, which was released last year. It's the game directly before Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, so it's the perfect opportunity to catch up on the story.

Or, you could nab yourself a Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package, which includes a whole host of goodies to celebrate the game's launch on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

The care package includes the following items:

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax full-color box

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax shipper box

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax post card

16 x 16 full-color Labrys/Shadow Labrys pillow

Persona 4 blue light blocking glasses with case

Kanji Tote bag

Teddie Keychain

Persona 4 Golden Keychain by Eighty Sixed

Teddie Socks

As this is a UK competition, you will need to be a UK resident in order to be eligible to win, but if that's you, just get your entry in by Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 23:59 GMT to be in with a chance of winning.