Win a copy of Persona 4 Golden or an awesome Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package!

To celebrate the launch of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, we've partnered with ATLUS for an equally awesome competition where you could win a copy of Persona 4 Golden on Steam, or a Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package.
All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is simply answer the question below.
If you enter, you could be in with a chance to win one of four Steam codes for Persona 4 Golden - Digital Deluxe Edition, which was released last year. It's the game directly before Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, so it's the perfect opportunity to catch up on the story.
Or, you could nab yourself a Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package, which includes a whole host of goodies to celebrate the game's launch on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.
The care package includes the following items:
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax full-color box
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax shipper box
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax post card
- 16 x 16 full-color Labrys/Shadow Labrys pillow
- Persona 4 blue light blocking glasses with case
- Kanji Tote bag
- Teddie Keychain
- Persona 4 Golden Keychain by Eighty Sixed
- Teddie Socks
As this is a UK competition, you will need to be a UK resident in order to be eligible to win, but if that's you, just get your entry in by Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 23:59 GMT to be in with a chance of winning.
Terms and Conditions: By taking part in this competition, you agree to be bound by the terms and conditions below and the competition rules: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/. The competition opens on 24/04/2022 09:00 GMT and closes 07/04/2022 23:59 GMT. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. Open to all residents of the UK aged 18 years and over, except employees of Future Publishing Limited (“Future”) and Sega (“Sponsor”). There will be 5 winners in total entitled to win 4 x Steam codes for Persona 4 Golden Digital Deluxe Edition worth £19.99 and one of 1 x Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package worth £89.91. Care package includes: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax full-color box, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax shipper box, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax post card, 16 x 16 full-color Labrys/Shadow Labrys pillow, Persona 4 blue light blocking glasses with case, Kanji Tote bag, Teddie Keychain, Persona 4 Golden Keychain by Eighty Sixed, Teddie Socks. This offer is limited to one entry per household. To enter the competition please answer the question in the form. Winner will be contacted by email with further instructions on how to claim the prize. Use of automated devices or methods of submission are not valid forms of entry. The winner(s) will be chosen randomly from all valid entries by Future and shall be notified by email by Future within 14 days of the closing date. If the winner(s) have/has not responded after 14 days from notification, an alternative winner will be drawn. The sponsor will also deliver the Steam codes for Persona 4 Golden and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax care package (with delivery within one month). Any personal details collected will only be used to send the prize and not for any marketing purposes unless you have opted in to receive them. Future reserves the right to substitute any product with an alternative product of equivalent value. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative. No purchase required. Void where prohibited.