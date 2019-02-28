Win Evil Dead 2 on 4K Blu-ray

Of all the Evil Dead movies, the classic 1987 sequel is probably the most beloved. Recapping and reimagining Sam Raimi’s original, the second entry sends Bruce Campbell’s everyman Ash back to the cabin in the woods featured in the first film, where a recording of an occult book leads to his friends becoming possessed and turned into murderous “Deadites”. Cue a catalogue of gory slapstick, as our mightily-chinned hero takes them on with an axe, a shotgun, and a chainsaw…

A new 4K restoration is being released on March 4; it’s available via download, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. We have five copies of the 4K Ultra HD version to give away – a three-disc set, it includes the 4K version, a regular Blu-ray with commentary track, and a disc of special features. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!