Will PS5 stock be back this week? There's an outside chance, which at this point is better than nothing

Is PS5 stock coming back this week? The answer is a distinct 'maybe'. We'd hoped so after hearing rumors suggesting that UK retailer Argos was going to get units in this Thursday January 14, but we've seen hide nor hair of the next-gen console yet. Does that mean it won't happen? Not necessarily. Similar murmurings from accounts like Ps5Instant wound up being true last week, and they pointed out that retailers were expecting units "between 14th to 21st January". As such, we're inclined to suggest keeping an eye out just in case. Yes, it's hearsay at this point. But there's no harm in being ready. After all, most US and UK retailers drop PS5 stock with next to no warning. On your marks, get set, hit-refresh-like-your-life-depends-on-it. What a way to start 2021, eh?

While this is all frustratingly vague (we can only apologise), we've got our fingers crossed for seeing PS5 stock again this week nonetheless. Ps5Instant was on the money with their claim that the console was returning by January 7, so we're inclined to believe - or pay attention to - their reports that more units are hitting UK shelves soon. Because it's been so difficult to buy PS5 up until now, we'll take any help we can get in tracking them down.

Plus, this marries up with what the retailers are saying. Smyths confirmed that it was expecting extra consoles this month, for example, and we've been able to buy Xbox Series X throughout January at a variety of stores. If nothing else, it's a demonstration that the gravy train of next-gen stock is back in business.

Just be ready to pounce. Online queues appeared at Game for PS5 stock last week without any kind of fanfare, so we'd recommend keeping your favorite retailers open for the next couple of days to be safe. And if you see that consoles are available but hit an error, keep trying; sites often display these messages when they're struggling under the weight of demand. Don't give up.

Either way, it bodes well for PS5 stock arriving this week and later in the month. Laptops Direct had consoles to offer earlier in January, for instance, and even though it was in an overpriced monitor bundle, the fact that it existed at all gives us hope of more deals to come. Lucky shoppers were also able to get Xbox Series X at Very a few days ago and the DualSense is on sale again at Amazon UK, so things are looking up in terms of next-gen tech.

Yes, we'd normally be hesitant to report on unofficial accounts monitoring PS5 stock. However, their success so far gives us hope that they'll be right again this week. And frankly, what's the harm in checking this Thursday?

ℹ Stock will be released between 14th to 21st January. Argos expect their stock to arrive on the 13th, and will be available after processing. EE and BT looks like they're thinking of releasing theirs on the 17th. I'll keep you updated. #PS5 #ps5uk #ps5stock #ps5restock #PS4January 10, 2021

No matter what, keep the quick links to PS5 stock below in your back pocket for now. Who knows? You might get lucky.

If you don't manage to pick up the console this week, don't lose hope - keep an eye on our PS5 deals and bundles page for more offers as they appear.

Good luck!

