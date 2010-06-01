Will Peter Jackson direct The Hobbit?

Peter Jackson may step in and direct the film adaptation of The Hobbit .

With Guillermo Del Toro departing the project thanks to its laboured and seemingly never-ending pre-production, Lord Of The Rings director Jackson could take the project on for himself.

Talking to The Dominion Post in New Zealand, Jackson said:

“If [ directing the films is ] what I have to do to protect Warner Bros’ investment, then obviously that’s one angle which I’ll explore…The other studios may not let me out of the contracts.”

Those other contracts include Tintin 2 , which he would direct in 2011 with Steven Spielberg producing.

Jackson remains positive that The Hobbit will eventually be made once MGM’s financial crisis comes to an end, the director sayig:

“I just don’t know now until we get a new director. The key thing is that we don’t intend to shut the project down

“We don’t intend to let this affect the progress. Everybody, including the studio, wants to see things carry on as per normal. The idea is to make it as smooth a transition as we can.”

