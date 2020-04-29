Nintendo Switch deal stock alert: Lite bundles are available with Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and more

This is not a drill, Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock - or at least, they are for the cheaper, handheld-only Lite model. There are even a few bundles that get you the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Mario Kart with the console for a discounted £229.

That's big news: due to the current crisis, Nintendo Switch deals have been sold out pretty much everywhere. To begin with, Online retailer Very is offering a Lite console (in Yellow or Grey) with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and multiplayer classic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £279.99. It's rare to get both games bundled together, particularly at that price, so we'd recommend picking it up sharpish if you're interested.

Similarly, bundles at Currys are cheaper than a lot of the competition. For example, you can get a Grey Nintendo Switch Lite with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and six months of Spotify Premium for just £229. That's a pleasant change. More opportunistic sellers have hiked up prices way beyond the RRP because of the console's scarcity.

Elsewhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite has made a surprise return for £199 on Amazon (but only in grey, turquoise and yellow). That's a quid cheaper than normal. It's available in solo or bundle-form at Game too, so be sure to take a look there if you're on the hunt for a bargain. Oh, and if you're also in the market for a new phone? This mobile phone deal comes with a free Nintendo Switch console. Yes, really.

However, just be aware that it's not a situation likely to last. Stock levels are fluctuating wildly as it is, so we'd recommend seizing any tempting offer before it vanishes. More than a few sales have disappeared already, for instance; just last week you could pick up a Lite console and the latest Animal Crossing for £229 from Currys, but it's nowhere to be seen now.

Regardless of what you choose, it's good timing. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit right now, so still being able to grab the console is a very welcome surprise.

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock here

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £279.99 at Very

Very is now offering one of the best Switch starter sets you could hope for - a Lite console with the cheerful Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the essential Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Offer also available with the console in Grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 6 months of Spotify Premium | £229 at Currys

Save £9.99

If you want a tried-and-true Switch bundle that's sure to please, this Mario Kart deal is a good start. It gets you the popular game's latest iteration with the handheld console for £10 less. The bundle is also available in Yellow.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) + Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening + 6 months of Spotify Premium | £229 at Currys

Save £5.99

Currys has a variety of offers on right now, but the best one would have to be this bundle that gets you Link's Awakening thrown in. That's a relatively new release, so getting it for less with the console is great. Also available in Yellow.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + Luigi's Mansion 3 | £229 at Currys

Save £9.99

It's tough to get your hands on a Switch Lite bundle at all right now, so being able to pick up one for less than normal - as is the case at Currys - is great news. Luigi's Mansion 3 is a great choice, and we'd highly recommend it. Available in Yellow.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) + Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £244 at Game

Save £10.98

One of Game's most tempting offers would be the console with Breath of the Wild. It's comfortably one of the console's very best games, and it stubbornly holds its price as well - getting it for less than £45-50 is good going. As such, this offer with a console is worth considering. Also available in Yellow and Turquoise.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Amazon

At the time of writing, you could still pick up a Switch Lite from Amazon. This might be your last chance for a few weeks to get one at the regular asking price - stock for the normal Nintendo Switch has long gone nationwide now, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Bundles and consoles available at Game

There's a broad range of solo consoles and bundles on offer at Game, and most of them are great value for money. You can pick up everything from Breath of the Wild with a console to Witcher 3 and a Switch Lite.View Deal

Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can get the latest prices with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals page. If you're after the best prices for loads of other great titles, we've compared plenty over on our cheap Nintendo Switch game sales hub. We've also got you covered for the best Nintendo Switch accessories, so don't forget to check them out.

Curious about the difference between the Nintendo Switch Lite and the standard Switch console? It boils down to cost and portability. To start with, the Lite can only be played in handheld mode - in other words, it can't be connected to the TV. However, it is a lot cheaper as a result. That makes it perfect for the couch, while in the garden, or on the go.