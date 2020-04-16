Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock - here's where you'll find it

Sound the alarm - the Nintendo Switch Lite is back in stock. That's big news: due to the current crisis, the console has been sold out pretty much everywhere. Stock levels have been fluctuating wildly, but you can get your hands on it right now if you act fast.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deals are now available at a variety of stores including Game, Very, John Lewis, and Currys. Better still, they're very reasonable in cost - the Currys bundles are actually cheaper than a lot of the competition. For example, you can get a Grey Nintendo Switch Lite with The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and six months of Spotify Premium for just £229. That's a pleasant change. Other, more opportunistic sellers have hiked up prices way beyond the RRP because of the console's scarcity.

Elsewhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite has made a surprise return for £199 on Amazon (but only in grey, turquoise and yellow). That's a quid cheaper than normal. The console is also available in solo or bundle-form at Game or solo at John Lewis.

Regardless of what you choose, it's good timing. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a massive hit right now, so still being able to grab the console is a very welcome surprise.

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock here

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 on Amazon

At the time of writing, you could still pick up a Switch Lite from Amazon. This might be your last chance for a few weeks to get one at the regular asking price. Stock for the normal Nintendo Switch has long gone nationwide now, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening + 6 months of Spotify Premium | £229 at Currys

Save £5.99

Currys has a variety of offers on right now, but the best one would have to be this bundle that gets you Link's Awakening thrown in. That's a relatively new release, so getting it for less with the console is great. Also available in Turqouise.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Luigi's Mansion 3 | £229 at Currys

It's tough to get your hands on a Switch Lite bundle at all right now, so being able to pick up one for less than normal - as is the case at Currys - is great news. Luigi's Mansion 3 is a great choice, and we'd highly recommend it. Available in Yellow or Grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Bundles and consoles available at Game

There's a broad range of solo consoles and bundles on offer at Game, and most of them are great value for money. You can pick up everything from Breath of the Wild with a console to Witcher 3 and a Switch Lite.View Deal

Not got your Animal Crossing order in yet? You can get the latest prices with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons deals page.

Curious about the difference between the Nintendo Switch Lite and the standard Switch console? It boils down to cost and portability. To start with, the Lite can only be played in handheld mode - in other words, it can't be connected to the TV. However, it is a lot cheaper as a result. That makes it perfect for the couch, while in the garden, or on the go.

For more console offers, don't miss our page of cheap Nintendo Switch bundles . If you need a break from gaming at all, we'd recommend checking out the freshest Disney Plus bundles - they're cheaper than you think and packed with shows and movies to watch.