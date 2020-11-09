Where to buy an Xbox Series X on launch day: these retailers will have stock

Xbox Series X stock is going to tough to nail down on launch day. However, a quick read of this article and you'll be well versed and prepared in terms of how to find an Xbox Series X deal.

With Covid-19 putting a stopper on most in-store purchases, your likely best bet to buy an Xbox Series X is, of course, at the big online retailers. And we'd advise checking out the retailer links below and, for lack of a better term, camp on them and prepare to hammer the F5 button on November 10.

To make that easier for you, we've rounded up some quick links here to take you directly to the right pages at retailers to keep you abreast of the stock and in the best place possible on launch day.

Of course, we have to add the usual '2020 hardware launch' warning here. Given Xbox Series X stock will be incredibly hard to come by it'll be much like the previous Xbox Series X pre-order and PS5 pre-order phases, and the launches of the RTX 3080 prices, the RTX 3090 stock, and the RTX 3070 prices too.

With next-gen console hype at fever pitch now, many folks are just eager to get the damn things in their hands now. For those of us who didn't get a pre-order in, what better way is there to celebrate a regular Tuesday by getting your Xbox Series X launch day deal down and in the bag - this way you'll be playing on your new machine before the week is even out.

As a last note, we do know that US launch day Xbox Series X and S consoles will be available from 12 noon EST on Tuesday 10 November, and UK Xbox Series X launch day stock will go live at 8am on Tuesday, November 10.

Xbox Series X stock: retailers

Please note: Much like the pre-order phase we saw in September, these links may or may not work at first - lady luck is going to play a big part. However, they are worth persevering with just in case some pop up. Good luck!

Canada Xbox Series X ($599.99): Best Buy | Amazon

Canada Xbox Series S ($379.99): Best Buy | Amazon

Away from those direct links to retailers, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, no matter where you are, for both the consoles. We'd certainly advise checking out the links above as you'll be able to see the most up-to-date picture of what's happening. We'd certainly avoid most eBay prices for now too as they're all a bit overpriced.

If you're not quite ready to drop the cash tomorrow take a look at Josh's Xbox Series X review and Xbox Series S review for the full verdicts and be sure to keep an eye on our regularly-updated guides to the latest Xbox Series X deals and PS5 prices. We've also got a new guide to the best Xbox Series X headsets.