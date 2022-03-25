Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for March 25, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 players can find Xur in the Tower hangar until reset time on Tuesday, March 29. After the updates in The Witch Queen, he's now selling rotating Exotic armor and weapons as well as randomly rolled versions of Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale, and that's on top of random Legendary gear, so there's always something to check out nowadays.
Here's Xur's latest inventory of Exotics.
- Exotic weapon - Telesto: this fusion rifle fires sticky projectiles that explode on impact or when enemies get close, and multikills will reload it and your kinetic weapon. Telesto is the besto, and not just because it breaks the game like clockwork. It's a potent weapon in PvE and PvP, and irresistibly fun.
- Hunter Exotic - Foetracer: this helmet marks the enemies you target and boosts your damage against enemies with low health. Foetracer has some niche uses in PvP and against certain bosses, but it's generally outclassed by multiple other Exotics in basically every application.
- Titan Exotic - Dunemarchers: these boots increase your sprint speed and build up a static charge while you're sprinting, which is released in an arc explosion after your next melee attack. Dunemarchers add AoE to even basic melees and improve your mobility, earning a spot on the top shelf of Titan Exotics.
- Warlock Exotic - Ophidian Aspect: all of your weapons reload and ready much faster. The Ophidian Aspect gloves provide a simple but powerful effect. There's a reason they're the go-to Exotic for many PvP fans: once you put them on, it's hard to take them off.
- Hawkmoon trait - Killing Wind
- Dead Man's Tale trait - Snapshot
