How to watch Winter Love Island online stream for free from anywhere

The massively popular series is kicking off extra early in 2020 as the show will now be on twice a year, and if you were wondering how to watch winter Love Island online or on TV for free, then we're here to give you all the hottest options.

Winter-time isn't the ideal time to head to Spain, although it'll be a few degrees warmer than it is here in Blighty at the moment, so the producers of Love Island have flown the contestants down to the warmer climate of South Africa. It's almost as if ITV2 didn't believe the show would have the same appeal with their mensa candidates sat around in thick coats and scarfs.

But the great British meeting of minds must go ahead and it's all kicking off this Sunday night with an opening 90-minute episode. In the UK, there is a multitude of options on how to watch Winter Love Island online or on TV without it costing you a penny. If you're outside of the UK on holiday or you live in another country but still want to watch the show, we can help you get around all those pesky geo-restrictions on the online streaming services.

What time is Winter Love Island on?

Winter Love Island 2020 begins tonight at 9pm and you're getting 90 minutes of hellos as the Islanders introduce themselves to each other for the first time. Well most of them, we assume the twins have met before.

After tonight, expect to find Winter Love Island airing every night at 9pm on ITV 2 for one hour. Stay tuned on Mondays as straight afterwards you can watch the hour-long Love Island: Aftersun for fresh interviews and audience reactions. You'll be able to see any missed episodes via catch-up streaming after the original airing too of course.

How to watch Winter Love Island in the UK

If you're a fan of previous seasons of the sun-kissed flirty frivolities of Love Island then you'll be able to enjoy Winter Love Island online via a live stream or later repeat in addition to catching up on live TV on the ITV 2 channel.

Away from the TV? There's the Winter Love Island live stream over on the ITV 2 website instead. Or if you're watching on mobile/tablet there's a handy ITV Hub app to download on either Android or Apple devices. If you're watching via the app, be sure to get downloaded and logged into earlier rather than expecting to be able to dive straight in seconds before 9pm like you would on the main website or TV.

Or there's option number three if the official ITV website or apps rub you the wrong way. You can also watch Love Island online at TVPlayer.com (along with loads of other UK freeview channels). It's free, legal and we often find that Love Island (and other shows too) live streams are often running at a higher quality than found on individual channels bespoke apps.

How to watch Love Island if you're outside the UK

Going away for a bit of winter sun yourself but don't want to miss out on the dramz? Or maybe you're a US or Australian fan of Love Island and keen to see how the British version stacks up against yours? Wherever you are in the world, you can witness just why we're so obsessed here in the UK with the absolute best in trash TV.

You could try the options mentioned above, but you'll find that because you're not in the UK, geo-restrictions pop up to block entry. That's where VPNs come in. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) account app enables you to get around this by selecting a country of your choice for your phone, laptop, tablet or streaming stick device to access a world of content not usually available in your nation.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to get ready to watch Love Island online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect the server to the relevant location

So for winter Love Island, that would be anywhere in the UK. A London server is usually the default, but you can pick any of the British city suggestions it offers.

3: Head over to TVPlayer.com

This free service is a nice legal way to enjoy live streaming Love Island tonight at 9pm (GMT).