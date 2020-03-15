How to watch Westworld online: season 3 global live stream options for every episode

We can't believe it's been nearly two years, but tonight's the night we can finally start to watch Westworld season 3 online and on TV. We'll tell you what time to watch the initial broadcast and also what options you have to watch it online at your leisure. We don't want you to miss a thing and let's face it, Westworld is the last show where you want to be out of the loop.

So wherever you are in the world, we'll tell you how to watch Westworld. This guide compares options from a number of countries and we can show you how to watch from everywhere else via a VPN if your nation isn't showing Westworld online or you're on your travels, but you'd like to keep watching with your home subscription service.

Best of all, you can get set up in minutes, without having to get on the phone to negotiate a long-term contract with any networks as our options are geared towards saving you the most amount of money without tying you into an expensive long-term deal.

Westworld season 3 is just eight episodes long instead of the usual ten, so fingers crossed they don't try and cram in quite so many convoluted (and unnecessary?) plot strands this time around. We're expecting a bit of a shift-change in general with the series this time around with more varied locations almost certainly set to feature going off the latest trailers. We're looking forward to seeing how Aaron Paul's (Jesse from Breaking Bad) new character fits into it all too.

We'll find out soon though! So check out your local options for watching Westworld online below and then get back to watching all those recap videos online to work out just what the hell happened last time around. And if you find one that makes sense, please, please send it over. Our walls are full of red string and marker pen and the janitor is not happy.

Watch Westworld season 3 in the USA

$14.99 a month at Hulu / HBO

As with Game of Thrones, Westworld is an HBO show so that does mean it's part of a premium channel setup rather than basic cable viewing. You can go directly to the HBO app or website, but we think the best option to watch Westworld online is via the HBO add-on at $14.99 a month on top of your regular bill. Hulu's cheapest package starts at $5.99 a month and is packed with loads of boxsets and movies - it's easily our favorite US streaming service after Netflix. Adding HBO there for the same cost as signing up directly ($14.99 per month) is super handy for keeping the app clutter down on your devices and browsing lots of other box sets at the same time. This option also allows you to watch the previous episodes of Westworld too. And seeing as there's no contract, you can always ditch the HBO add-on once the series has finished if you want. Westworld Season 3's episodes will be aired at 9pm ET, but you'll be able to stream them at your leisure afterward too of course.

Watch Westworld season 3 in Canada

$19.98 a month at Crave

While the basic $9.99 a month Crave package does include the 'classic HBO' channel, you won't be able to watch Westworld season 3 on this tier. But you can bundle up and get Crave with a 'Movies + HBO' package for a monthly total of $19.98 to get the latest blockbuster movies and the same HBO content as the US - but you're actually paying a lot less than they are. Sweet. For live viewing of Westworld season 3, be sure to tune in from 9pm ET on Sundays.



Watch Westworld season 3 in the UK

From £5.49 a month at Now TV

If you sign up for a rolling 4-month contract, the prices for the Now TV Entertainment pass (which also has loads of other modern boxsets from Sky's channels) are just £5.49 a month, or you can pay £8.99 a month for a 1-month rolling contract. Sadly, you'll have to pay a few quid extra a month if you want it in Full HD 1080p instead of 720p - really, Now TV? Really? There are other options though. You could sign up for a full-on Sky TV package directly and opt for a suite of film, TV and sporting content from just £25 a month (this deal also throws in a Netflix sub). It'll be shown on Mondays on Sky Atlantic at 9pm, although we imagine the episode will be available to stream even earlier via the box sets after the original broadcast in the small hours over in the US. Or if you want to get the same lush options as people in the US, we'd recommend the Hule route mentioned earlier in this article by using a VPN as this will allow you to access US content as if you lived over there.

Watch Westworld season 3 in Australia

From $49 a month at Foxtel

Australian viewers are facing arguably the steepest prices to watch Westworld season 3 with some of the bill packages giving us a bigger headache than trying to understand a Westworld season recap video with a hangover. If you're looking to boost your TV package anyway though, then this is a great time to do it. Prices start at $49 a month for the most basic Foxtel deal that includes Westworld, but another deal including movies and Ultra HD sports is currently on offer for $59 a month instead of $86. Tempting. Westworld season 3's episodes will air from 8:30pm on Mondays. If you're looking for the cheapest model option though, we'd suggest taking a look at the US option we mentioned earlier with Hulu and using a VPN to get your device to think you're in the US too - it'll work out much cheaper than the Foxtel option and it doesn't involve lengthy contracts.

How to watch Westworld from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49 a month

If you're trying to watch Westworld season 3 from somewhere not mentioned above, we think your best bet will be to grab a US Hulu package with an HBO add-on and connect to it with a VPN. A VPN is a filter over the internet that protects data about your computer as you browse, and also allows you to appear as if you're in a different country. That means you can tune your IP address to a US location and access their services without geoblocks. We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch Westworld online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest for watching Westworld season 3 online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service and make sure to include the HBO add-on to your order, you can do this later on too after signing up to Hulu. And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time, there's no long-term contract to be tied to.