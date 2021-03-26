How to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online - stream episode 2 for less

If you're hoping to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online for less, don't worry - we've got your back. Because the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series is exclusive to Disney Plus subscribers, our bargain hunters have gathered up the cheapest available offers to get you started. And because things are heating up now that the show is on its second episode, you'll want to tune in as soon as possible to avoid spoilers.

In terms of which Disney Plus membership you should get to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online, the lack of a Disney Plus free trial means that signing up for a single month is your cheapest bet. Those memberships aren't all that expensive; a standard month costs $7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada and Australia. Plus, you can cancel at any time - you're not tied into a contract, meaning that you can stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before dropping Disney Plus if you'd prefer.

No matter what, you'll need at least one month of Disney Plus to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in its entirety. New episodes drop each Friday, and there are six in total. Seeing as we've had two already, this season's run should finish at the end of April 2021 as a result. Grab a subscription now and you'll be able to watch the whole thing before your membership rolls on to its second month.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Solider's story in order

Set after the events of Endgame, this new series follows Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (also known as the Winter Soldier) in a world without Captain America - and one in which Steve Rogers has passed his iconic shield to the Falcon. But the US government has its own idea about the heir to Cap's legacy, and an old foe has returned to make life miserable for everyone. Check out our Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 review for the full scoop.

If you're curious about the viewing order for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier's story so far, it goes like this:

Want a more comprehensive look at how all the MCU films fit together? Be sure to check in with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order. And remember, you can now watch WandaVision for another chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe story.

If you're ready to dive in, we've got the best Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals below - they'll allow you to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for less.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - US

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Based in Canada? Being able to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is as easy as grabbing Disney Plus. Because new episodes drop each week, getting a couple of months for $11.99 p/m will be enough to see the series in its entirety. It's certainly the cheapest option now that the free trial has disappeared.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - UK

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Where can you stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Australia? You guessed it - on Disney Plus. The entire series is a Disney Plus exclusive, and the cheapest way of getting each episode would be the $11.99 per month subscription (or $12.99p/m in New Zealand). Want maximum value for money, on the other hand? The $119.99 annual membership is the way to go.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

If you want to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only ways to do it. It's pretty great value for money, all things considered: as well as Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options. Grab the annual option and it's even better - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you've got Disney Plus in your area, you should be able to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It's a Disney Plus exclusive and is releasing in most regions at the same time, so members can get in on the action right away. Anyone that doesn't have access to Disney Plus in their country shouldn't panic, though - the House of Mouse has stated that the streaming service will launch across the globe in the next year or two.

