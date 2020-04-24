Watch the Michael Jordan documentary online: stream The Last Dance with our global viewing guide

We're really feeling the lack of live sports right now and we guess you are too, so that's why we can't wait to share all the details on how to watch The Last Dance online. Streaming the Michael Jordan documentary for the next few weeks is set to be a real highlight if the first two episodes are anything to by.

Over the course of ten episodes, we'll journey through from Michael Jordan's college basketball days while always teasing more and more behind-the-scenes details about the all-important 1997/1998 season. Don't worry, no spoilers here.

The new ESPN documentary has been a labor of love for years now, and even LeBron James pleaded with ESPN to release it earlier than planned. Luckily, they listened. Thank LeBron - this is a great watch so far for both hardcore fans of the sport or even the most casual overseas fan.

And let's face it, Michael Jordan is still arguably the biggest sporting icon the world has ever seen; footage of him in action is still breathtaking. Tom Brady? Cristiano Ronaldo? Sorry guys, you're way behind.

The Last Dance documentary uses extensive footage originally shot around the 97/98 season when the 'aging' Chicago Bulls were under enormous pressure to rebuild the team from their General Manager, and there's certainly a foreboding vibe to the show, which is developing it into a compelling watch. That old footage, combined with brand new interviews with Michael Jordan himself, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and a host other key players, coaches, and journalists is turning this into something beyond just another fond look down memory lane at one of the world's biggest superstars.

Stream The Last Dance - USA

ESPN / Sling TV Orange | $20 for the first month, then $30 per month

If you already have access to the ESPN channel then you're all set to enjoy two episodes back-to-back each week on Sundays from 9pm ET through May 17. If not though, the cheapest way to get access without a lengthy and expensive cable contract is to sign up for the cord-cutters favorite, Sling TV. You'll find ESPN on Sling Orange from $30 a month (first month currently on offer for $20 though). If you fancy checking out the other Sling channels (Blue tier) for free, there's an ongoing offer where you can watch from 5pm ET every night without even entering your credit card details. What about Netflix, though? Well, plenty of other countries around the world are showing the Michael Jordan documentary on Netflix. And you can do the same by using a VPN - we'll show you how.



View Deal

Watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online - Canada

Netflix | From $8.99 per month

North of the border, Canadian sports fans are much more likely to not have to sign up for any extra services as the Michael Jordan documentary is being shown on good ol' Netflix. Expect to see a pair of new episodes land every Monday until May 18. Not a member yet? Prices start at $8.99, and you can snag yourself higher quality resolutions (4K, namely) or multiple screens with a slightly more expensive membership too. Got Netflix, but don't live in Canada? Try using a VPN to watch stream the Last Dance online.

View Deal

Stream The Last Dance and Michael Jordan online - UK

Netflix | From £5.99 per month

UK basketball fans are used to a bit of a rough deal for coverage of the sport, so it's a lovely treat to see The Last Dance streaming on the service with a pair of fresh episodes dropping every Monday until May 18.

View Deal

Stream the Michael Jordan documentary online - Australia

Netflix | From $9.99 a month

Well, this makes a change. We've done a lot of viewing guides on where to watch the hottest new TV shows and movies here at GamesRadar, and so many times we've only been able to direct our Aussie cousins to a pricey Foxtel contract to get involved with a local viewing option. That, or point them towards our best VPN guide for a workaround. Not today though! Just head on over to Netflix on Monday nights and you'll find a brace of episodes waiting for you every week until May 18.

View Deal

How to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary online from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $6.67/£5.50 a month

If you're trying to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary from somewhere not mentioned above, your best bet will be to grab Netflix and then use a VPN to change your location to one of the regions mentioned above (Canda, UK, or Australia, for example). Your other option outside of Netflix is VPNing to a US location and signing up for Sling TV's orange tier, but that's a fair bit more expensive each month. We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides, and we found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch The Last Dance online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a UK/Canadian server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a UK/Canadian will likely prove to be the easiest for watching The Last Dance online. 3: Head over to Netflix. Once you set your location as above, simply log into Netflix on that device and search for The Last Dance to enjoy one of the most eagerly anticipated documentaries in years.