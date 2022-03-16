Watch 18 minutes of Returnal's Tower of Sisyphus gameplay

A gameplay video showcasing Returnal's new endless mode has been released.

Announced during Sony's most recent State of Play, the Ascension expansion for Returnal adds a new co-op mode, letting you tackle Atropos with a friend, as well as a new endless mode, the Tower of Sisyphus.

In a lengthy gameplay video, game director Harry Krueger and narrative director Gregory Louden describe what's in store for those brave enough to return to the game's brutal alien-infested planet.

The footage focuses on the Tower of Sisyphus. Set in a new location, you'll have to fight off waves of increasingly difficult enemies as you make your way up the deadly tower. The new endless mode will add additional secrets and narrative content as well as offer a new combat challenge.

"In the Tower of Sisyphus, we wanted to take the strongest elements of Returnal's combat and distil them into a very focused package full of intense action", Krueger explains.

Much like with previous Housemarque games, your efforts will be scored, with high scores achieved through multipliers. Krueger says, "We felt this is a great way to add some depth and replayability to Returnal, through a familiar package but with an entirely new twist".

Returnal's Ascension expansion launches on March 22nd and is available to download for free.

We could be in for a wait for a fully-fledged sequel to Returnal. With the developer hard at work on a new IP, Returnal 2 isn't going to be Housemarque's next game.

