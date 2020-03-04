Watch 13 minutes of Resident Evil 3 gameplay including exploding barrels and slow-mo dodges

Our longest look at Resident Evil 3 gameplay yet follows Jill through the zombie-ridden streets of Raccoon City for 13 minutes. Bonus: it also has a bunch of the game's developers getting very excited about in-game donuts.

The latest episode of Capcom TV, the Japanese streaming program that regularly shows off new gameplay snippets and developer discussions from inside Capcom, has all the footage. You can skip to 42 minutes into the video below if you're just here for the gameplay. Though the developers and hosts are commenting in Japanese, the game dialogue is English. You don't have to worry much about story spoilers - aside from Carlos hitting on Jill over his walkie talkie, which has to be some kind of violation of radio codes of conduct.

The gameplay demo starts with Jill ducking out of a safe room at the top of a subway station. At this point there are still many other Raccoon City citizens running for their lives, and it looks like it's Jill's mission to start a train so they can all get the hell out of there. That's easier said than done, of course - where the streets aren't choked with the living dead, they're consumed by raging fires.

The gameplay will look familiar if you've already played the remake of Resident Evil 2 , though this footage shows off two key new features: exploding barrels, which are an incredibly ammo-efficient way to deal with hordes, and quick-step dodging. You can use dodges to put space between you and enemies, and if you do it at just the right moment, you'll be rewarded with a brief slow-motion window to aim your counterattack. I guess that little bonus represents Jill's superior combat training as compared to a rookie cop and a motorcycle-loving college student.

Capcom is still set to host an "exclusive gameplay stream" for Resident Evil 3 later today , but I'm not sure if it will be a different segment than what it showed off in Capcom TV. Either way, it should still be worth checking out.