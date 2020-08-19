How to find the Warzone TV station shack code and maybe evidence of a mobile Warzone nuke?

The day 5 Black Ops teaser coughs up a Warzone TV station shack code and opens up a small shack with a Verdask map inside along with documents, photos and plans. Call of Duty 2020 is either assessing local forces or planning an... invasion?

Interestingly, using the Warzone TV station shack code opens up a room with photos of places and people in. No one recognizable yet but there are shots of Verdansk, maps and an interesting looking truck based missile system. A possible nuke?

It's the latest in a series of clues appearing via codes on the pawntakespawn teaser site. If you want to see it for yourself, or just catch up, then read on as we cover what the Warzone TV station shack code is, how to get it, and how to find it.

Warzone TV station shack code

The day five pawntakespawn code comes via a video full of 1979 historical footage. It also points you to F4 on the map. That's north west of the Stadium and right by the TV station, one of the more central areas one of these teaser rooms has appeared in. Here's the full code.

Warzone TV station shack location

If you follow the F4 grid indication you'll be right by the TV station on the map. There's a tiny shack you'll see as a small, isolated square on the map if you zoom in. So ping that and get ready to drop.

As long as you're in the right area it's hard to miss the shack as it's pretty much out on its own, right by a road. There's a burned out car directly outside the door as well which should help you find it from a distance. While the TV Station and Stadium are nearby there's not many smaller buildings to confuse you.

Once again you can just rush the door to enter the code do don't worry about going for the keypad. Once you reach it here's the Warzone TV shack code to enter:

27495810

It's a small room inside so there's only the one loot box. There's a lot of interesting things to look at though - load of pictures of Verdansk, a full map, at least two pictures of unidentified people.

There's also this picture of what looks like a missile system on a truck. Might that be bringing a mobile nuke into the game?

