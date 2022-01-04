The best Warzone double barrel shotgun loadout is… kind of broken right now. Since recently being added to both Warzone and Vanguard, the double barrel has taken the meta by storm, to the point where many expect some kind of nerf patch to be put on it in the near future. However, it'll have to be a pretty substantial one, as when paired with the right attachments - specifically and mainly the akimbo perk - the double barrel is borderline unstoppable, capable of blasting through opponents with ease. If you're looking for the best shotgun build in Call of Duty Warzone, we'll show you what you need to do for the best Warzone double barrel shotgun loadout and build.

Best double barrel shotgun loadout in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

The best double barrel shotgun loadout in Warzone is definitely one that makes use of the Akimbo perk, because - and you're free to check our maths on this one - two shotguns are nearly always better than one. There's basically nothing that can stand up to a barrage of gunfire, especially in the close range, meaning that as long as you can get the shot you've probably won the fight. There's a reason people are calling for this weapon to be nerfed, but until then, you should upset a few people by trying the build below, which is all about making that first attack as devastating as possible.

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Underbarrel: None (blocked by Akimbo)

None (blocked by Akimbo) Barrel: Sawed-Off

Sawed-Off Magazine: None

None Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Packed Powder Optic: None

None Rear Grip: Fabric Grip/Pine Tar Grip

Fabric Grip/Pine Tar Grip Stock: Removed Stock/None

Removed Stock/None Perk: Akimbo

Akimbo Perk 2: Quick

As you can see, there's some variations and choices available when it comes to the Rear Grip and Stock attachments, as both of these are minor variations that emphasise certain aspects over others. But the rest of it is far more important - mainly that once you select Akimbo, which you should, the other attachments speak for themselves. Underbarrel options get blocked off, and then you're choosing for maximum offensive power. Packed Powder, the Full Choke and the Quick perk will all push towards you being as dangerous as possible, especially in buildings and in close range conflict.

Beyond that, you want to pick secondaries and perks that'll either build on the advantage or cover the failings of the double barrel shotgun - namely range. That's where Overkill comes into play, choosing a good secondary weapon that can cover fights at a distance.

Secondary Weapon: Kar98k

Kar98k Perk 1: Cold-Blooded/Double Time

Cold-Blooded/Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal Equipment: Frag

Frag Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade/Heartbeat Sensor

There's some room for experimentation here. The Kar98k we've put down simply because, as one of the Warzone best sniper rifles, it's a safe secondary choice as it is in many loadouts. Failing that, any assault rifle, LMG or long-range weapon can help you in those circumstances where the double-barrel can't. Past that point, you decide whether you want to sure-up your close range game, or spec out a little into more of a jack-of-all trades route, both of which are very valid choices. Whichever you pick, you'll definitely have a good chance of victory whenever you head out into Caldera.

How to unlock the Warzone Double Barrel Shotgun

(Image credit: Activision)

The double barrel shotgun is relatively easy to unlock in Warzone - simply reach level 49, not in the Battle Pass, but overall as a player. It'll take a while if you've just started playing, or you might have it already, but by simply playing for long enough you'll get it eventually.

