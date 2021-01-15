Best Warzone Streetsweeper loadouts: Protect yourself with this auto shotgun

Now that you can properly get your hands it, your probably wondering what the best Warzone Streetsweeper loadouts are. It’s an automatic shotgun with up to 18 rounds - perfect for getting quick kills up close. But knowing which attachments to use can be tricky, especially with a with a shotgun, and a new weapon that hasn’t been used as frequently in Warzone.

In this guide, we’ll go through some of the best Streetsweeper options you can use in the game, including the best attachments, and explanations for why they work so well. These are the best Warzone Streetsweeper loadouts.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | The best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone bunkers | The best Cold War guns in Warzone | Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide | Black Ops Cold War Zombies Egg walkthrough

Warzone best Streetsweeper loadout: High damage up-close

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Barrel : 14.4” Task Force

: 14.4” Task Force Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Magazine : 15 Rnd Drum

: 15 Rnd Drum Stock: No Stock

With the Streetsweeper being a shotgun, it makes sense to deck it out for close-range encounters. There are a few different builds, but if you want to do the most damage as possible in close quarters engagements, this is the class to use.

Start with the Sound Suppressor Muzzle to prevent you from showing up on the enemy’s minimap. Normally, we’d recommend using the Agency Choke, since it boosts your hipfire accuracy, but the Sound Suppressor gives you a faster sprint to fire speed, making it effective when running around. Then, stick with the 14.4” Task Force Barrel for a 72% damage increase.

Follow that up with the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight to improve the weapon’s hip fire accuracy by 35% (making up for the Sound Suppressor instead of the Agency Choke). Since this build is best for being close to enemies, we highly recommend using the 15 Rnd Drum, which increases your reload speed and overall weapon weight. Finally, remove the Stock for a 40% improvement to sprint to fire time.

You’ll find that this weapon goes well with an assault rifle or tactical rifle - that way you’re covered up close and far away. With this particular build, we like to use stuns and Thermite, as they can both be thrown quickly while running around.

Warzone best Streetsweeper loadout: Range

Muzzle : Duckbill Choke

: Duckbill Choke Barrel : 14.6” Ranger

: 14.6” Ranger Magazine : STANAG 18 Rnd Drum

: STANAG 18 Rnd Drum Rear Grip : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Trust us when we say, the Streetsweeper isn’t meant for range, but there is a build you can use to increase its damage from afar. The Duckbill Choke Muzzle gives it a 50% pellet spread boost, meaning you’ll land shots from farther away. Stack that with the 14.6” Ranger Barrel for a 30% boost to your effective damage range - again, great for longer range encounters.

Since it’ll take more shots to secure eliminations with this class, you’ll want as much ammo as possible, so use the STANAG 18 Rnd Drum. Then, go with the Airborne Elastic Wrap for a 30% speed boost to aim down sights (ADS) time. You’ll definitely want to aim down sights to land shots from farther away.

Top that off with the SAS Combat Stock, for increased shooting move speed and aim walking movement speed. This will make you faster while you’re aiming down sights. Once again, stick with a longer range weapon like the M4 or a sniper to compliment this build.

Warzone best Streetsweeper loadout: Best all-around

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Choke

: Agency Choke Barrel : 13” Reinforced Heavy

: 13” Reinforced Heavy Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Ammunition : 15 RND Tube

: 15 RND Tube Stock: Marathon Stock

While the previous two loadouts are useful in their own ways, the absolute best class is one that is great in multiple encounters. For that, we recommend the Agency Choke Muzzle, which removes you from the enemy’s minimap, boosts your hip fire accuracy by 10%, and increases the ADS spread. Then, go with the 13” Reinforced Heavy for a 12% effective damage range boost, and a boost to its fire rate by 9%.

Follow that up with the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight for increased hip fire accuracy, and the 15 Rnd Drum to improve the weapon’s weight and reload quickness. If you find that you keep running out of ammo, go with the STANAG 18 Rnd Drum, but in Warzone, the 15 Rnd Drum is almost always enough.

For the final attachment, we advise using the Marathon Stock, which improves your sprinting move speed, shooting move speed, sprint to fire time, and aim walking movement speed. This attachment is the most versatile, and will come in handy in Warzone.

Warzone best Grau loadout | Warzone M4 builds | Warzone best shotgun | Warzone best pistol | Warzone MP5 builds | Warzone AUG loadouts | Warzone best SMGs | Warzone FiNN LMG| best Warzone JAK-12 loadouts | Warzone best Grau loadout | best Warzone AS VAL loadouts | Best Warzone SP-R 208 loadouts | Best Warzone M16 loadouts | Warzone best DMR loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts