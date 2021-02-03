WandaVision star says to expect a huge Marvel cameo on the level of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian

Don’t change that channel. WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has teased something potentially very big going down in the next few weeks of the meta Marvel series. How big? We’re talking Luke Skywalker showing up in The Mandalorian big, so start getting your best guesses ready now.

When pressed by TV Line on whether we can expect a surprise appearance of an actor which hasn’t leaked or been revealed yet, Olsen offered up a teasing "Yes." The Scarlet Witch actor added that she’s "really excited" for viewers to see what’s in store.

Of course, Marvel fans took the teeny-tiny ball and ran with it. Magneto – X-Men supervillain and father of Wanda in the comics – trended on Twitter, with many thinking the maniacal metal-bender could soon show up in the MCU for the very first time.

I can't handle these theories that Ian McKellen is going to show up as Magneto on #WandaVision. This show has already given me so much, I think my brain would melt if it went full circle with X-Men, a movie I saw in theatres when I was 10, MY FIRST INTRO TO MARVEL.February 3, 2021

WHAT IF MAGNETO SHOWS UP IN EPISODE FIVE OF WANDAVISIONFebruary 3, 2021

Other possibilities, too, are likely. Wanda’s brother, Quicksilver, has already been mentioned in the show and could be a prime candidate for a cameo. Given Olsen’s character has already brought back a long-dead Vision, another revival isn’t out of the question.

Another leading contender is Doctor Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme will definitely appear alongside Scarlet Witch in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel Multiverse of Madness. Could that story start in WandaVision, potentially in a post-credits tease?

Elsewhere, a possible major WandaVision leak may have spoiled one big plot point. Proceed at your own risk – though it’s probably just below the level of the moment which saw a CGI-aided Mark Hamill show up in The Mandalorian season 2 finale to train Grogu. There are, it seems, several more aces up Marvel’s sleeve.

Planning an MCU rewatch? Here’s our newly-updated guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.