WandaVision actor officially confirms where the series takes place in the Marvel timeline

It may be skipping through decades in Sitcom Land, but WandaVision’s place in the Marvel timeline has been officially confirmed by one of its actors.

Teyonah Parris, who plays a grown-up Monica Rambeau (and has seemingly masqueraded as Westview resident ‘Geraldine’ in WandaVision episode 2) told TV Line that the Disney Plus series, “picks up right after the events of [Avengers:] Endgame.”

As a refresher, Avengers: Endgame featured a five-year time jump that took Marvel’s movies into the not-too-distant future of 2023. Despite WandaVision paying homage to ‘60s sitcoms such as The Dick van Dyke Show and Bewitched, the show now finds itself in the ‘present-day’ of the MCU.

But that’s not to say WandaVision will stay in one place. The weirdness of the show’s opening salvo – including a mysterious voice calling out to Wanda on the radio – might extend to potential flashbacks or digging more into the past of characters such as Parris’ Monica.

Rambeau, who was first seen as a child in the ‘90s in Captain Marvel, will have some of her personal history filled in. As Parris explained, “We get to find out what’s been happening with her over those years that we missed, how she’s grown and evolved.”

So, for now, Marvel Studios’ television streaming debut finds itself in 2023, not 1960 – or any other time period. That’s about as clear-cut as the show is going to get, mind, so cling to these simple answers while you can. After all, who knows what WandaVision has planned for us next?

