The Walking Dead unveils new spin-off title and teases Rick Grimes connection

The Walking Dead season 10 has gone on hiatus. With the main show leaving the airwaves, AMC has unveiled some new details about an upcoming spin-off, including an official title and a teaser – one featuring a surprise Rick Grimes connection.

The American network unveiled that the new show will be titled The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and will be the second spin-off – the first being Fear The Walking Dead, which returns next year for its sixth season.

World Beyond will centre on a group of young characters, with the cast being led by Aliyah Royale, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu and Hal Cumpston. Adult cast members include Julia Ormond, who will star as the “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force,” and Natalie Gold.

As shown in the trailer, the series will also heavily feature the mysterious group, CRM, who were last seen helicoptering Rick Grimes away in the main show. Grimes is not expected to appear in the series, as the character will instead be at the centre of a trilogy of Walking Dead movies.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond does not have an official release date, though is expected to debut in 2020. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead season 10 returns on the 23 February. Read our review of the mid-season finale.

