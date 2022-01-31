Vincent D'Onofrio reveals he'd love to play Kingpin in Spider-Man 4

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio has revealed that he would love to face off against Peter Parker and play the villain in Spider-Man 4.

"It's very clear to [Marvel] that I want to keep playing this part," D'Onofrio told the Sarah O'Connell Show when asked if there'd been any discussions about his return to the MCU after the Hawkeye series finale. "I'm just beginning to have fun with it and I still think that there's so much more to do with this character so I'm just hoping that I do get a call. That would be really nice."

When asked if there were any other MCU characters that he'd like to go up against, he said: "It's obvious that Punisher, Daredevil, Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books, but there's plenty room for others. I can just only hope that that happens. I mean Spider-Man, definitely, like I think that would be really, really fun."

O'Connell said that she'd love to see Kingpin as the main villain in Spider-Man 4, to which D'Onofrio replied: "I want it as much as everybody does, so we'll see."

D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (AKA Kingpin) was first seen in Netflix's Marvel series Daredevil, in which Charlie Cox played the titular superhero. Of course, the Netflix shows aren't part of the MCU – but Cox's lawyer Matt Murdock turned up in Spider-Man: No Way Home , and Wilson Fisk appeared in Hawkeye. The Disney Plus series ended with his niece, Maya (Alaqua Cox) shooting him after she discovers his role in her father's death.