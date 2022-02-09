Every game delay announced so far in 2022

We wouldn't be surprised if we see more video game delays in 2022. We've been seeing more and more games pushed back in recent years, particularly as studios attempt to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic. Developers are attempting to streamline hybrid and remote working models, and publishers are allocating studios more time to realize their creative visions and get upcoming releases in the best shape possible.

As we head into the new year, we have already seen a number of high-profile video games delayed in 2022 – and that number is only going to grow. If last year was anything to go by, then it's going to be difficult to keep track of it all. That's why we will be tracking all of the major video games delayed in 2022, noting their original and amended release dates.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Original release: April 28, 2022

Delayed until: December 8, 2022

Near the start of January, the official Twitter account for the Stalker franchise posted a statement announcing that Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is being pushed back from its initial April release date . In the post, developer GSC Game World said it needs the additional seven months of development time to "fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state for the game". The statement went on to say that the upcoming FPS is "the biggest project in the history of GSC" and as such it requires thorough testing and polishing before it officially launches. More information, showcases, and updates are set to come for the game in the future.

Evil Dead: The Game

(Image credit: Boss Team Games)

Original release: February 2022

Delayed until: May 13, 2022

Originally slated to release sometime in February 2022, Evil Dead: The Game has since been pushed back to launch three months later on May 13, 2022. Fittingly, this new release date just so happens to land on a Friday, meaning that Ash Williams will be making his official appearance on Friday the 13th . Developer Saber Interactive confirmed the news in a Tweet, saying: "When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022."

Life is Strange: Remastered (Switch version)

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Original release: February 1, 2022

Delayed until: TBC 2022

Life is Strange: Remastered is allowing us to once again experience Max and Chloe's adventures in the first game from Dontnod, and Life is Strange: Before the Storm from Deck Nine. Now launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, an announcement confirmed that the Switch release has been delayed. "We are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games have been a little setback," the statement from the Life is Strange team said, "and will need a bit more time until they are ready." While no official release date for the Switch launch has been announced, the news of the delay confirms we can expect to see the games arrive on Nintendo's console "later this year."

Dying Light 2 (Switch Version)

(Image credit: Techland)

Original Release: February 4, 2022

Delayed until: Early August 2022

Techland announced back in January that the release date for the Switch version of Dying Light 2 needed to be "moved" from its planned launch window. The announcement came by way of an official press release which stated that the Cloud version on the Switch version needs more time "in order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide." The post-apocalyptic action-adventure game arrived on other platforms on February 4. While no set release date has been announced just yet, the Cloud version currently has a tentative early August 2022 launch date.

Rumbleverse

(Image credit: Iron Galaxy)

Original Release: February 15, 2022

Delayed until: TBC 2022

The upcoming free-to-play "brawler royale" from developer Iron Galaxy and Epic Games has been pushed back from its initial launch date of February 15. Rumbleverse was first announced during the Game Awards 2021 , and it was set to go into early access on February 8. In an official post from Iron Galaxy , the development team release a statement explaining the decision, saying: "Having Grapital City filled with Rumblers taught us a lot. We're excited about the game we're making - and we're glad you are, too - but there's more we want to do to perfect the experience. More than a game, Rumbleverse will be a community that we want to support for a long time. We're going to take the time to make sure we can get that right." While no new release date has been revealed, the statement confirmed that players can sign up to take part in a network test of the game on PC on February 12 .

