Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 was almost canceled after a change of developer

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 was almost canceled after a change in developer, but was saved thanks to a convincing pitch.

According to a recent interview with Swedish outlet Avanza, publisher Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester explained how Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 was close to being shelved completely after developer Hardsuit Labs was removed from the project and the game was delayed "indefinitely " in February 2021.

When asked (translated by DeepL Translator) "how close have you been to shutting down the game?" Wester responded: "When we lifted the game from the original developer, we had a long discussion about whether to end the game or push it forward. At the time we were actually prepared to shut down production altogether."

Luckily for all the Vampire the Masquerade fans out there though, the project was saved by what Wester described as "a pitch that we thought was convincing enough to push forward." The Paradox CEO also wanted to reassure fans who have been waiting for the sequel by adding that: "We have very high hopes that it will be a good game that meets the expectations of the players."

Paradox hasn’t publicly announced which studio took over the project however, in the Avanza interview, Wester did say that it is "a very reputable and talented developer who has made a number of different games in the past."

It hasn’t been an easy road for Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2. The game was originally announced in 2019 and was set to release in 2020, however, was hit with a delay that pushed it back to 2021 . As it stands now, following the game’s indefinite delay - there is no confirmed new release date.

As Wester explains in the same interview: "The timetable for Bloodlines 2 has been affected by both staff departures and the pandemic. The decision to adapt the game for the new generation of consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X , has also contributed."