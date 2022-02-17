Valentines gifts for gamers 2023 - get the perfect present for your loved one

If you're eager to avoid standard chocolates or roses, these Valentines gifts for gamers may just hit the spot. Providing something a little more thoughtful that your loved one should remember for a long time to come (well, hopefully), they're a great way to commemorate the most romantic day of the year.

The trouble is knowing where to start - there's a lot of tat out there. Seriously, we won't ever recover from searching for presents on Amazon (oh goodness, our eyes). That's why our intrepid Cupids have been on the hunt for good offers your beau will actually want ahead of the big day in February. No matter whether you're looking for something small yet thoughtful or larger Valentines gifts for gamers with high expectations, we've got you covered.

Valentines gifts for gamers

Gaming cookbooks | Check for deals at Amazon

Want Valentines gifts for gamers that are a bit more practical? These recipes allow you to cook up a meal for two based on food from your beloved's favorite video game. There are options from World of Warcraft to Fallout here, so you've got plenty to choose from.



UK: Check prices at Amazon



Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - Why not build something together? Constructing this cute kit sounds like a really lovely way to spend date night, particularly if your special someone is a Nintendo fan. The Mario Starter Course is one of the best Lego sets as well (and certainly amongst the best Lego Super Mario sets), so it's a top-tier option in terms of Valentines gifts for gamers.



UK: £39.80 at Amazon



Razer Kishi | $79.99 at Amazon

Does your loved one miss their Xbox console when they come to stay at yours? Get this clever controller. It connects to your phone and, once you've downloaded the Xbox app, allows users to play Xbox games using nothing but the internet and an Xbox Game Pass membership. As we mentioned in our Razer Kishi review, it's a great little device that basically turns a cell phone into a Switch. Just remember that there are two versions (the Android and iPhone models).



UK: £79.99 £76.34 at Amazon



Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons | $79.99 at Best Buy

Got a Nintendo Switch? Grabbing extra Joy-Cons you and your loved one can use together for multiplayer games is quite a sweet gesture. That way you don't need to share a pair between you and can use them as a full set.



UK price: £74.99 £57.95 at Amazon



Haxtec Antique Iron Metal Dice| $19.99 $11.04 at Amazon

Save 44% - If the gamer in questions loves the best tabletop RPGs, then dice are always a great shout for giftware. These ones have a particularly good heft to them thanks to being made of metal, and they look as if they've been pulled from a treasure chest so are doubly awesome.



UK price: £22.99 £14.99 at Amazon



Super Mario Brothers heat-changing mug | $14.99 at Amazon

Sure, mugs might not scream 'romance' at first glance. But you know what? These heat-changing cups are a thoughtful Valentines gift for gamers who fondly remember retro games of days gone by. It's a great option if you want to give them something special to use for hot drinks at your place, too, though you can always find other alternatives by browsing the full range of gamer mugs at Amazon.



UK price: Unavailable in the UK (the closest we found was this blockier alternative at Amazon)



Animal Crossing heat-changing mug | $13.99 at Amazon

If your loved one enjoys Animal Crossing, why not get them this sweet heat-changing mug? Pour in tea or coffee and it'll slowly change into an entirely different design, stuffed full of beloved characters.



UK price: £11.99 £10.10 at Amazon



Super Mario plush toy | £13.50 at Amazon

It's-a-me, a Valentines gift for gamers! Having something to snuggle with is always a good fit for Valentine's Day, so Nintendo fans will appreciate this Super Mario plushie. If you'd prefer to see what else is out there, you can also browse the full Nintendo plush range at Amazon.



UK price: £14.99 at Amazon



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) | $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 11% - If your loved one has an Xbox, Game Pass is a great choice where Valentines gifts for gamers are concerned. Providing access to an enormous library consisting of 100+ games for use on Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile, it's essentially the Netflix of gaming. It's delivered via digital code rather than a physical card too, so there's no need to worry if you've left things a bit late. More importantly, memberships can be stacked on top of existing subscriptions - there's no need to worry about your partner already having Game Pass.



UK price: £32.97 at Amazon



Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | $97.99 at Amazon

Here's another nice activity you can share - racing karts around home. Allowing you to construct courses around your humble abode, this Nintendo Switch Valentines gift for gamers is a fun activity to add some good-natured competition to date night. Just bear in mind that you'll need a second car to race each other.



UK: £84.52 £79.65 at Amazon



