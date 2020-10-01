Who is US Agent and what are his powers?

Fans of both comic books and movies know Steve Rogers as the man behind Captain America's shield. However recent movie developments, which follow Cap's comic book history, have led to Steve offering his shield to a successor – in the case of movies (and in the most recent comic book example), he passed his shield and mantle as Captain America to his longtime ally and close friend Sam Wilson, the Falcon.

Sam Wilson is hardly the first hero to take up Cap's mantle and shield – and the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also include Cap's first modern replacement, John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell (son of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Kurt Russell/Ego the Living Planet).

But who is John Walker, and how did he become Captain America? And how could his involvement in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We'll break it down right now.

Who is U.S. Agent?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the comic books back in the '80s, Steve Rogers was undergoing a crisis of faith in his role as Captain America, something he struggled with previously that led to him briefly giving up his identity as Captain America to become Nomad a decade before. But this time was a little different – Cap was being asked to do things he wouldn't normally do, with his usually lax government oversight replaced by a tribunal who felt it was their duty to strictly order his activities.

Bristling at both the eyes over his shoulder and the tasks he was being asked to perform, which he felt were not becoming the mantle of Captain America, Rogers resigned, handing in his shield and costume, and taking up a black, white, and red ensemble that, while resembling his Captain America suit, was not directly tied to a patriotic theme. Steve began calling himself simply 'The Captain,' and set about his usual crime-fighting, Avenging routine.

But the Commission on Superhuman Activities, the government taskforce ordered to oversee Cap's duties, wasn't so keen on losing America's personal superhero, so they reached out to find a replacement willing to don Cap's shield and costume – and to follow their strict directives.

Enter John Walker – a Georgia-born soldier stationed at Fort Bragg who so idolizes his older brother, a war hero who died in Vietnam, he enlists the help of the villainous Power Broker to give him superpowers. At first entering superhuman wrestling leagues, Walker catches the eye of a publicist, who convinces him to try his hand at being a full-on superhero.

Taking up the name Super Patriot, Walker uses his newly imbued super-strength to begin following in the footsteps of Captain America, through the lens of his own right-wing politics. Walker's publicist begins orchestrating a series of high profile fights against supposed pro-Steve Rogers activists – actually actors hired to make Walker look like a good choice to replace Rogers, something the then-Super Patriot is already gunning for before Steve's retirement.

The scheme works, and when Super Patriot makes a high profile rescue just as Rogers quits, Walker is hired as the replacement Captain America. But things quickly go south – first, Walker is sent by a rogue agent to help hunt down political adversaries to the brutal regime of a South American dictator, which cause him to become disillusioned, then his violent methods as Captain America lead terrorists known as the Watchdogs to kill his parents after his secret identity is revealed on television.

When Walker's strict orders force him to miss their funeral, he becomes emotionally unstable and murders numerous members of the Watchdogs. As a result, he's captured by the fascist Flag Smasher, but he's rescued by Steve Rogers, operating as the Captain.

Subsequently, Walker is manipulated by the Red Skull into confronting Rogers in Washington, DC – but the two heroes quickly realize what's happening, after Walker decimates Red Skull's henchmen, and team up to bring down the arch-villain. After this, Walker gives Steve back the Captain America shield and costume, and takes up Steve's black, white, and red 'Captain' uniform as U.S. Agent, complete with a new, matching shield.

How does U.S. Agent fit into the Marvel Universe?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Following taking the mantle of U.S. Agent, Walker became a staple of the Marvel Universe throughout the '90s, serving on both the Avengers West Coast and the core Avengers team over the years – though he was also once tricked into turning on his teammates alongside his fellow 'replacement heroes' War Machine and Beta Ray Bill, who had filled in for Iron Man and Thor in previous years. Walker also served as an agent of SHIELD, a member of the Invaders, and even a member of Canadian team Omega Flight.

But tragedy struck when Walker was dismembered by the villain Nuke, using Odin's spear, while Nuke was part of the Thunderbolts - then a sort of private black ops team run by Norman Osborn. A few years later, while using a wheelchair and prosthetic arm, Walker became the warden of a new Thunderbolts program in which Luke Cage led a team of former villains trying to rehabilitate into heroes.

In the course of his time with the Thunderbolts, Walker wound up in an alternate reality where a scientist was able to regrow his lost limbs.

Now, Walker will return to the spotlight in an upcoming series from writer Christopher Priest and artist Stefano Landini, in which he's no longer an official government agent but an independent contractor trying to live up to his former legacy.

How could U.S. Agent fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The obvious answer seems to be that he'll be the government's choice to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America, following his retirement in Avengers: Endgame, despite Steve's own wishes that Sam Wilson take up his identity.

Marvel has insisted Sam will remain the Falcon (at least for now), and the title of the show – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - seems to indicate he'll have his wings for a while longer. Combined with Wyatt Russell's presence as John Walker, seen in preview footage apparently in a Captain America uniform, it seems the question of who will wield Cap's shield may be central to the show's story, and to Captain America's future in the MCU.

Interestingly, Sam Wilson was one of the candidates considered to replace Steve Rogers when Walker was first hired – but the committee decided America wasn't ready for a Black Captain America. In fact, it would be many years before Sam took up Cap's shield in comics, and he was even preceded by a term behind the shield by Bucky, the Winter Soldier – his co-star on the show.

Whatever comes, it seems likely that Sam Wilson will wind up in the mantle of Captain America, likely longterm, even into films – but according to comic book precedent, there's nothing stopping Walker from becoming his own hero as US Agent, and even an ally to Wilson himself.

The MCU might have a few more shields to man the front lines in the not-so-distant future.

