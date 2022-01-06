Ubisoft+ subscription service won't be included in Xbox Game Pass

The Ubisoft+ subscription service won't be included with Xbox Game Pass when it launches on Microsoft's consoles.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Rainbow Six Extraction would be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass title across PC and Xbox devices when it launches later this month. However, Ubisoft revealed alongside the announcement that its Ubisoft+ subscription service would be coming to Xbox consoles at some point in the future, but when it arrives, it won't be bundled into Xbox Game Pass.

Currently, the Ubisoft+ subscription service is available on PC, offering over 100 Ubisoft-made games for a single monthly cost. "Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles," said an Ubisoft spokesperson (via Eurogamer).

If you're curious about what Ubisoft's subscription service is currently offering, it bundles in games both old and new into one package. For example, you can play the likes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Watch Dogs Legion, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and more, as well as getting access to post-launch content with Season and Expansion Passes, like the Rider's Republic and Anno 1800 passes.

Elsewhere though, Rainbow Six Extraction will be included for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers across both PC and Xbox consoles later this month on January 20. Extraction pits four players against alien-like monsters, tasking them to get safely in and out of a hostile zone within a certain time limit and existing mission parameters. It's sure looking like one of the more high profile Xbox Game Pass launches in recent memory.

