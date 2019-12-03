Turn your dog into Star Wars' Yoda, Harley Quinn or, um, Pennywise this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday isn't just for humans anymore, right now Amazon has big savings on a delightful array of official movie costumes for your dog. Prepare for Star Wars: The Rise of The Skywalker with a Yoda costume for under $14, or celebrate Suicide Squad's return with an unnervingly sexy Harley Quinn getup ($16) that will make your pup the talk of the dog park. And if you really want to mess some people up on late night walks, may we recommend the Pennywise the Clown for just $15?

Rubie's Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Pet Costume for $16.68 (save 14%) - So many questions, so little time, but if you've always wanted to see your poodle in a choker and hotpants and haven't been arrested then you do you, and grab this DC dress up for a discount. View Deal

Rubie's It Movie Walking Pennywise Pet Costume for $15.34 (save 30%) - The biggest saving and, we'd argue, the best costume in the sale. Whether innocent bystanders scream with laughter or just, you know, straight-up scream, no one will be able to ignore your little furry friend in this horror homage. View Deal

There are a bunch more costumes to choose from, with varying levels of Cyber Monday discount. Superman, skunks, hamburgers, Disney princesses, the choices are endless and weird.

