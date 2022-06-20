Tribeca Games Award goes to chaotically beautiful Thirsty Suitors

Outerloop Games' second title takes the crown

Thirsty Suitors
The second-ever Tribeca Games Award has gone to upcoming indie adventure Thirsty Suitors, a chaotically beautiful mashup of turn-based battles, skateboarding, and cooking.

Revealed last week by the official Tribeca Twitter account, Thirsty Suitors has taken home the Tribeca Games Award for 2022. This is only the second time the festival has ever hosted a category specifically dedicated to video games, and Thirsty Suitors rose above the likes of A Plague Tale: Requiem, American Arcadia, As Dusk Falls, Oxenfree 2, and more to be crowned the winner.

If you're unfamiliar with Thirsty Suitors, it charts the adventures of Jala, as she struggles to reconcile with her friends and family in time for her sister's big wedding. Jala's exes have teamed up to battle her, which takes the form of brilliantly colorful turn-based battles. There's also cooking and skateboarding to be found in this adventure through Jala's young adult life. 

The win was a huge surprise to Chandana Ekanayake, co-founder of Thirsty Suitors developer Outerloop Games. In fact, if you head over to the official Outerloop Games Twitter account (opens in new tab), it's full of retweets of fans raving about their time playing the forthcoming game at the Tribeca Festival earlier this month in June. 

Thirsty Suitors might've taken the grand prize from the Tribeca Festival, but it was just one of many games with hands-on demos at the showcase, many of which we played for ourselves. You can head over to our complete As Dusk Falls preview and A Plague Tale: Requiem preview for more of what to expect from two standout games of the festival. 

