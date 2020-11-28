Treat your ears with a pair of Apple AirPods for $49 off

Do you find yourself sneering at passersby with their sleek, wireless AirPods while silently cursing your own wired, inadequate buds? Well, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em! It's time to jump aboard the AirPods train with this cracking Black Friday deal on a pair of Apple AirPods.

You don't often find AirPods on sale, much less for 31% off their usual price. With Black Friday now in its twilight hours, it's time to start looking forward to the Cyber Monday AirPods deals. That said, you still have time to take advantage of this enticing Black Friday AirPods deal, which includes a wired charging case.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case | $159 $109.99 at Amazon

For the uninitiated, AirPods are more than basic wireless earbuds. One of the main draws is being able to pop them out of their case, stick 'em in your ears, and immediately begin listening to music or a podcast without having to connect to Bluetooth. Playing songs and skipping forward is as easy as double-tapping the 'Pods, and of course Siri's always a quick "hey, Siri" away in case you need anything.

Don't let the "Wired" descriptor in the Amazon title to deter you - these are true blue wireless headphones. Wired refers to the charging case, which can be charged using any old lightning connector. Once the case is charged, the AirPods can be placed inside for charging.

