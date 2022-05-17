New Thor: Love and Thunder pic confirms Black Panther connection

We already know that the Guardians of the Galaxy are going to make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. But now, a new still has seemingly confirmed that the Marvel sequel will feature a Black Panther connection, too.

In the snap, which was released by the studio on May 16, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster (aka Mighty Thor) can be seen looking all serious as they perch on throne-like chairs. Below the Asgardians, however, sits Bast, the Wakandan goddess who was mentioned in 2018's Black Panther, and potentially referenced in Disney Plus series Moon Knight more recently.

It had previously been rumoured that the character was set to be introduced in the movie, and would be played by Akosia Sabet. Might this mean that she will rock up again in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

When asked whether any Moon Knight gods would be shown on-screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, the show's head writer Jeremy Slater told Comic Book: "Honestly, I don't know. If so, my guess is it's sort of a background cameo thing, but I really don't know the answer to that. That be cool if it did.

"Make me very happy, I'd love to see Taweret it in there somewhere, as long as she's not someone who's getting butchered by Gorr. If they kill Taweret, I'm done. I am officially retired. I will not recover from that personally. A hippo means more to me than most of the people I know in real life. Yes."

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will also star Chris Pratt (as Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (as Drax), Pom Klementieff (as Mantis), and Karen Gillan (as Nebula). Christian Bale will also feature as new MCU character Gorr the God Butcher.

It is currently scheduled to release on July 8. If you don't have time to rewatch every film in Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of time, then jog your memory as to what's been going down with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline. You can also catch up on the MCU on Disney Plus now.