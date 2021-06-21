This Sony OLED TV is $900 cheaper thanks to an unbelievable Prime Day deal

This incredible Prime Day deal on a Sony A8H OLED TV gets you a high-range screen without the premium price tag. At $900 cheaper for the 65-inch version, this is the type of deal that only comes around once or twice a year, so if you're on the hunt for a new screen for your living room or bedroom, this one should be near the top of your list. Just act quickly, as the deal is being claimed at an alarming rate, and there's no telling when another Sony OLED TV deal this attractive will come around again.

If you've ever looked around longingly for an OLED TV, especially one from a brand as revered as Sony (if such a brand exists, anyway), you've no doubt experienced some serious sticker shock. OLED TVs generally offer the best picture quality on the market, but you pay for the luxury. Just for reference, even budget-minded brands are selling 65-inch OLED TVs around the $2000 mark. Naturally, OLED TVs from premium brands like Sony can cost a whole lot more than that.

But for the next few hours, you can get the Sony A8H OLED TV at $900 off for the 65-inch screen and $700 off for the 55-inch version - both once-in-a-blue-moon deals.

Sony A8H OLED TV Prime Day deal

Sony A8H 65" OLED TV | $2,499.99 $1,598 at Amazon

Down $900 from its original price, this deal essentially gets you a high-range OLED TV at a mid-range price. OLED is the hottest, newest TV tech available, and from a brand as respected as Sony, this deal is sure to be a treat for your eyes as well as your poor ol' wallet. And don't worry if you're wary at the thought of a 65-inch TV - you can also get the 55-inch version for $1,198 at Amazon instead of $1,900.

If you're looking for the best TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, the A8H has pretty much all the big features you want to maximize picture quality and performance, including 4K resolution, HDR, and of course, the impossibly deep blacks and vibrant colors only an OLED can get you. The A8H even has a dedicated Game Mode specifically made to optimize image quality on PlayStation consoles.

Have a look at the rest of our Prime Day TV deals if you're looking for something different