This £899 Samsung QLED is an absurd Black Friday 8K TV deal

Okay, so this Black Friday 8K TV deal is a little ridiculous. Samsung has slashed the price of the Q700T QLED (its first 55-inch 8K television) down from £1100 to just £899, making it the cheapest of its available sets when you buy it direct from the manufacturer.
The Samsung Q700T QLED supports 8K, HDR, and VRR, although its 60hz refresh rate is half the rate of Samsung's other 8K QLEDs, meaning you won't be able to play PS5 and Xbox Series X games at 4K/120Hz. Then again, if you aren't bothered by 120Hz refresh rate, then this historically low price for the Samsung Q700T makes it undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday 8K TV deals we've seen so far.
If you're looking for something that can support those higher frame rates, you should probably check out out the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2021. As good as this Black Friday 8K TV deal is, we're still a few years away from 8K becoming ubiquitous, after all.
Anyway, for more on this Black Friday 8K TV deal on the Samsung Q700T QLED just keep on scrolling.
Samsung Q700T QLED |
£1100 £899 at Samsung
Save $200 - This is Samsung's cheapest 8K TV and its first 55-inch model, so if you're desperate to see what the future looks like - and don't mind playing games at 60Hz - this could be your most affordable entry point.
