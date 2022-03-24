Following its appearance on the Future Games Show, you can now play This Means Warp after its Early Access release on Steam. This spaceship management roguelike game sees you and a team of friends going where no team of friends have gone before: argumentative online space exploration. You can also play it solo with an AI crew as well if you want, but it's definitely less fun shouting at NPCs.

Set in a near future we all know is coming, shady space corporations have declared war on aliens after an attack on a distant human settlement. One to four players can take up the mantle of Earth's Globodrop, managing the ship and each other in equal measures as they take on the Norg.

This Mean Warp uses randomised maps, gear, enemies and encounters to make each journey into the unknown unique, as you fight, repair and pilot together through the depths of space. You'll have to manage weapon systems in battle, repair damage, negotiate, and work together from one run in to the next - voting on decisions while coordinating and panicking as a team to avoid death in a cold vacuum. Survive, and there are weapons and systems upgrades to spend the spoils on as you push further into the stars to test your luck and relationships.

Developed by Outlier, This Means Warp combines roguelike elements of exploration and progression with the frantic disaster skirting ship management of FTL and the friendly chaos of Overcooked style team interplay. It's a great mix of mechanics and chaos you can try now as it enters Steam Early Access for just £15.99/$19.99.