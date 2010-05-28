This is the coolest (and cruelest) Achievement of all time

Red Dead Redemption might be the perfect Western game. Anything and everything you'd ever expect or want from the genre is here. Shooting, hunting, lassoing and horseback riding. Forts, saloons, riverboats and ghost towns. Blackjack, poker and good old-fashioned graverobbing.

Oh yeah, and you can hogtie a woman to the train tracks, wait for a locomotive to run her over and be rewarded with a Trophy or Achievement. Simultaneously twirling a well-oiled mustache is entirely optional... but encouraged!

