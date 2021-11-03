This is the best Nintendo Switch deal we've seen all year

The Switch took a permanent discount down to £259.99 back in September, and Nintendo Switch deals since then have struggled to offer strong value. However, Amazon has changed all that this week, with this excellent £258.99 Immortals: Fenyx Rising bundle. Not only are you saving a little on the actual cost of the console here, but you're also getting the Ubisoft open world adventure completely free. That's one of the best discounts we've seen all year, offering value worthy of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals weeks before the event itself.

Nintendo Switch bundles have taken their time catching up to the permanent price drop. The standard bundle price in the UK used to be £299 (netting you an additional game for around £20 on top of the £279 console RRP), but retailers still stuck to this pricing strategy when the console itself was £20 cheaper. That left Nintendo Switch deals a little dry over the last few months, though those who waited are being handsomely rewarded here.

We haven't seen a bundle offering both a free game and undercutting the new £259 RRP (by however little) yet, and we don't know how long this first discount will last. We'd recommend heading over to Amazon quick, then, to be in with a shot of speedy delivery.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

Nintendo Switch + Immortals: Fenyx Rising | £258.99 at Amazon

Since the Nintendo Switch's permanent price drop, retailers have struggled to offer good value in their bundles. However, Amazon's latest Nintendo Switch deals are both undercutting the new £259 RRP and offering a free copy of Immortals: Fenyx Rising. This is the first time we've witnessed such an offer, so this is definitely worth a look.

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

