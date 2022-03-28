This Elden Ring mod brings all the Soulsbourne heroes together to fight the game's final boss

Elden Ring's final boss can't withstand the combined might of all the Soulsborne heroes.

While a co-op partner or a summoned AI can turn the tide of Elden Ring's battles, modder Garden of Eyes has taken the idea of assistance to another level. In a YouTube video showcasing their newest mod, we see the heroes from FromSoftware's previous games coming together in an epic battle against Elden Ring's last boss.

If you've yet to face off against the game's final challenge and don't want to ruin the surprise, look away now, as the video below contains spoilers for what awaits you at the end of Elden Ring.

In the video's description, Garden of Eyes confirms that "every Soulsborne game has its unique armor and hero, and they all have their special abilities." For fans of FromSoftware's earlier games, it's nice to see some familiar faces (well, helmets) come to lend a hand. The iconic knights featured in the promotional materials and/or box art for Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, and even Bloodborne combine their forces to beat the daylights out of FromSoftware's latest final boss like some kind of Soulsborne Avengers. Brings a tear to your eye, doesn't it?

Garden of Eyes is no stranger to creating mods for the Souls series. They've previously pitted bosses from across different games against each other, including Bloodborne's Lady Maria and Dark Souls 3's Pontiff Sulyvahn. More recently, we've seen powerful Elden Ring bosses like Malenia, Blade of Miquella, and Starscourge Radahn go head-to-head.

If you want to make it to the final battle, check out our Elden Ring guide, where we will help you collect runes, beat bosses and master the Lands Between.