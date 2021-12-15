This Christmas PS5 headset deal is truly excellent - save big on the Astro A50

This is the perfect premium PS5 headset deal to appear as we head toward the holidays. Amazon has slashed $45 off the absolutely brilliant Astro A50 wireless gaming headset, bringing the price down to $255 (from $300). This is the superb PlayStation-focused variant that's one of the best PS5 headsets, best PS4 headsets, and best PC headsets for gaming all rolled into one.

While we saw the Xbox/PC variant That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Astro A50s, which received a coveted 5-star write-up from us here at GamesRadar+. In our Astro A50 review, we called the Astro A50 "a truly excellent wireless gaming headset that simply gets all the necessary things right", and more importantly, "makes you feel positively pampered while you're using it". Comfortable, premium, exceptional audio quality, a wired connection, and all at the lowest price in a year? yes, please.

The A50 is so good, in fact, that not only is it one of the best for PlayStation and PC because it's so premium, so good, and so very wireless, it's one of the best wireless gaming headsets money can buy. Period.

Today's best PS5 headset deal

Astro A50 Wireless | PS5, PS4, PC | $300 Astro A50 Wireless | PS5, PS4, PC | $300 £199 at Amazon

Save $45/15% - This headset hasn't had this much cut from its price tag since December last year! That makes this a great value offering and one that's perfect for the holidays. One of the best money can buy. Remember, you'll also need to get Astro's HDMI adapter to make up for the lack of optical connection but it's so worth it, and the saving on the headset more than makes up for it. The A50 is also available at Best Buy for the same price.

However, if your budget can't reach that far, then consider the A40 TR headset from Astro. This will still get you that excellent Astro audio, offers a flexible wired connection, and also comes with the MixAmp Pro TR unit with Dolby Audio.

The headset itself is a lightweight, sturdy construction that's durable and can be instantly modded into a closed-back, noise-isolating headset via a mod kit that's sold separately. It's also 3D audio ready, with spatial audio to give you full 3D positional audio support. Nice.

ASTRO Gaming A40 TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $250 ASTRO Gaming A40 TR | PS5, PS4, PC | $250 £199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The slightly smaller, wired brethren to the A50, the A40 TR is still an absolute belter of a headset for PlayStation and PC. The audio quality is superb, there's Dolby Audio on offer from the amp, and that unit is such a bonus itself. A great PS5 headset deal.

Again, this too is also at the same price at Best Buy if that's your retailer of choice.

More of today's best PS5 gaming headset deals

If you're after more PS5 gaming headsets at some of the lowest prices around, then there are plenty more options to choose from below.

Looking for more PS5 setup-enhancing tech? Check out the best PS5 SSDs, and our guide to the best TV for PS5 too.