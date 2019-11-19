This cheap mobile deal will get you unlimited data for just £18 a month to sate your mobile gaming thirst

The Black Friday game deals come in all shapes and sizes. Given the excellent mobile gaming experiences we can have nowadays you'll want to make sure your phone has the right deal and contract powering your data-munching games. So to speak. And Three are here to help with this early Black Friday belter of a deal. right now you can get a 12 month SIM-only deal with unlimited minutes, texts and data for just £18 a month.

This is an excellent deal that will provide you with the flexibility to do anything you want either on the go, or by using your mobile as a hot spot for other devices - particularly if you are lucky enough to live in a place with strong 4G, or even 5G, connections.

There are some other options which might tickle your fancy too. If you'd like to tie down the unlimited-ness for longer then you can get the above deal for 24 months for just £20 a month. You can shave a whole pound off the deal and go for a sizeable 100GB data cap for £17 a month. And if you don't use that much data or are looking for a cheaper SIM for a family member or friend, then you can get an 8GB SIM deal for £8 a month.

