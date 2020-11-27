This Alienware 240Hz 25-inch monitor is otherworldy cheap at just $250

A good gaming PC monitor doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg, much less when it's Black Friday. If you want a good-looking screen with a high refresh rate but haven't found anything wallet-friendly, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this 25" 240Hz Alienware monitor, which has been discounted by a whopping $260 for Black Friday.

Alienware 25" monitor deal: $509.99 $249 at Dell

If you have the rig to support it, the ultra-high 240Hz refresh rate is probably this Alienware monitor's biggest selling point. Elsewhere, your eyes will thank you for the AMD FreeSync support and Twisted Nematic display panel. Meanwhile, the sleek, thin bezel is sure to complement your setup without being too distracting. You'll also be happy to know that it works with both Nvidia and AMD GPUs, so you won't need to restrict yourself when you're looking for your next graphics card.

This 1080p display is perfect for mid-tier builds and gamers that want a lightning-fast refresh rate to minimize screen tear. It's also a great choice as a second screen for 1080p setups. Of course, if you've got some extra dough burning a hole in your pocket, you're probably on the hunt for the best 4k gaming monitors.

Alienware AW2518HF 25" 240Hz monitor | $509.99 $249.99 at Dell

If you're after 240Hz, this is one of the cheapest options on the market. And backed by a company as reputable as Dell, that affordability doesn't come at the cost of dependability.View Deal

The display features DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports, four pass-through USB connectors, and an audio output port. Though reviews mention good viewing angles, the screen comes on a height-adjustable stand that you can tilt and swivel.

If this 25" Alienware monitor doesn't quite cut it, then take a look at the rest of the Black Friday gaming monitor deals.