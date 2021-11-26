These rare Black Friday Switch game deals can get you the best titles for less right now

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on some great Switch games are available right now at retailers across the US. If you're in the market to snap up one of the best Switch games, then now is a great time to do so for less. It's worth remembering that Nintendo Switch game deals are incredibly rare as they always seem to hold their value, and so getting any kind of discount is a bonus.

From buy two get one free offers at GameStop, to Super Mario Odyssey for $37.99 at Best Buy, or even Ring Fit Adventure for $54 at Amazon, there are plenty of options right now to get a great game at an even better price.

All of these Black Friday Switch game deals could mean that you're able to pick up a great bargain to slip under the tree this Christmas, or just treat yourself to a fresh digital adventure you can play on the sofa while watching movies.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, as well as plenty more Black Friday Nintendo sales further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $59.99 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Experience the story of what happened before Breath of the Wild with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which is currently $18 off at Amazon. Only just a year old too.



Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - Despite the fact this launched in 2017, a deal on Mario's biggest adventure is hard to come by. Best Buy taking more than $20 off right now is such a great offer.



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Another chunky saving, but this time on the glorious remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. It's another title that rarely gets a discount so snap this up if you want to experience the makeover.



Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you look at a Mario level and think you could do better, you'll want to check out this discount on Super Mario Maker 2 - the game that lets you create (and share) your own Mario levels.



Paper Mario: Origami King | $59.99 Paper Mario: Origami King | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The latest entry in the Paper Mario series is another fantastic title, and actually only came out mid-2020, so seeing a deal this decent on the game is a bit of a steal.



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is the lowest price we've seen for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, which launched this February. It combines a great multiplayer Mario platformer title originally released on Wii U with a brand new DLC made for the Switch. It's a great combo and at a brilliant price.



Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 Ring Fit Adventure | $79.99 $54 at Amazon

Save $25 - After many of us spent lockdown trying to hunt down this title, Amazon now has $25 off Ring Fit Adventure, which is an additional $5 off the lowest price we've ever seen for the workout game.



Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $59.99 Immortals: Fenyx Rising | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - This undersung epic from Ubisoft is a huge game to get for just $20, and will take you on an adventure through ancient Greece abundant with myths and generous splashes of Breath of the Wild.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

If you're in the market for upgrading your OG Switch or Switch Lite, then there are not only Switch OLED models available right now, but with some great deals on bundles too.

