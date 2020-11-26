These pre-built gaming PCs are your best bet of getting an Nvidia RTX 3080 now

Trying to get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card right now is a legendary feat, but if you're willing to upgrade your entire PC - or if yoiu're looking for your first one - then there are some great options out there right now. And that's because, much like for anything else, the Black Friday gaming PC deals are the best time to try and pick up something cheap, but something that you might not be able to get hold of otherwise. Like the 30-series cards *shakes fist*

Anyway, Whether you're in the US or UK there are some seriously high-end gaming PCs on offer right now, which will give you (almost) immediate access to the best quality gaming you can buy right now.

For US readers, we've got the Alienware Aurora R11 with an RTX 3080. You'll need to go to the configuration page and pick the RTX 3080, then add your EXTRA50 discount code.

For our friends in Blighty, you're looking at two options from our old pal Currys. Both of these pre-built PCs are surprisingly affordable, and although one has the slightly less powerful RTX 3070 GPU, they're still offering fantastic gaming rigs at seriously competitive prices. The 3070 build is particularly intriguing when the card on its own goes for around £600 on its own in the UK.

PC Specialist Vortex gaming PC | £1299 at Currys

Offering that RTX 3070 at a fantastic entry point, this PC Specialist desktop also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 2TB HDD storage, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

PC Specialist Vortex XR gaming PC | £1999 at Currys

Arriving with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card, this Vortex XR also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage, meaning you're more than prepared for gaming on ultra.

View Deal

Of course, we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming deals we've found across the internet, and the best Black Friday gaming laptop offers as they come in hot and smokin'.