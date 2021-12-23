There was a Hawkeye reveal teased all the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Hawkeye episode 6! Turn back now if you haven't seen the season finale!

Hawkeye episode 6 was full of surprises, and one of the biggest revelations was who exactly owns that Rolex watch.

The timepiece was an enigma for much of the series, introduced in episode 1 at a black market auction, and eventually recovered and returned in the finale. As it turns out, the watch belongs to none other than Laura Barton, Clint's wife.

The Rolex is inscribed with the SHIELD logo, as well as a number 19 – suggesting Laura was once an agent herself. Plus, that particular designation belongs to Mockingbird in Marvel comics. Laura and Mockinbird, AKA Bobbi Morse, are different characters in the source material, but it seems the MCU is giving Laura the mantle – and you can read more about Laura's comic-book past here.

The reveal that Laura is a SHIELD agent, though, was actually teased way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Earth's Mightiest Heroes show up at Clint's house, they're flabbergasted to discover the archer has a secret family. Tony Stark even sees Laura and says "this is an agent of some kind." Years later, we've finally discovered that he was right: Laura Barton was indeed a SHIELD agent. Check out the moment in the tweet below (H/T ComicBook.com).

While the mystery of the Rolex watch was cleared up in the finale, some big questions remain. What will Yelena Belova do after giving up her mission to kill Clint? Is Kingpin really dead? When will we next see Kate Bishop? All that remains a mystery for now.

