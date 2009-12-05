The SFX Weekender welcomes 2000 AD

You couldn’t get hotter than the SFX Weekender right now. Not only did we recently announce that the legendary Tom Baker would be making an appearance in person at the definitive SF event of the new decade (okay, maybe that’s a little premature), but we may well be pushing the guest list into molten territory with our latest announcement. Four of the creators of hugely popular British comic 2000 AD will be in Camber Sands on 5-6 February 2010 for signings, talks and comic panels with a no doubt eager audience.

Not only that but two of these legendary creators will be participating in a workshop where they’ll be working on the creation of a comic page, live, with the audience. If you’ve ever had a passing interest in how some of those iconic 2000 AD panels get thrown together into such a satisfying whole you won’t want to miss this.

UPDATE: Clint will be creating a massive drawing near the 2000 AD stand at the event so people can see him work. The drawing - which could be up to 8ft across - will then be available as a competition prize at the end of the Weekender! Thanks Clint, looking forward to it.

Remember the final few tickets are still available for the SFX Weekender. For more details visit www.sfxweekender.com . Guests appear subject to work commitments.

UPDATE: Sadly Ian Edginton will not be able to attend due to personal commitments. Apologies for the inconvenience.