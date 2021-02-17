The Umbrella Academy season 3: Elliot Page confirms filming has begun

Filming has officially started for The Umbrella Academy season 3 , with Elliot Page confirming the news in an Instagram post.

"Omg we're back again," Page, who plays Vanya, captioned the photo. It shows a close-up of a chair with the Umbrella Academy logo on it. As well as the umbrella with a number three on it, there's also a sparrow perched on top.

This refers, of course, to the Sparrow Academy and confirms that things are going to be very different for Vanya and co. in season 3. The Umbrella Academy season 2 ended on a cliffhanger : the Hargreeves found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.

We know who'll be playing the Sparrows, with Netflix recently announcing the new additions to the cast and actor Justin H. Min giving us our first glimpse of the gang in costume on Twitter. Min is playing an alternate universe version of his character Ben, while the other Sparrows will be played by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David. There's a seventh Sparrow, too – Christopher, a large telekinetic cube.

Along with Page and Min, the upcoming third season will also see the return of Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher as the other Hargreeves siblings, along with Ritu Arya as Lila and Colm Feore as family patriarch Reginald Hargreeves.