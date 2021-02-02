The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker gets two new cast members

Peacemaker, a spinoff of upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad, has added two new cast members.

According to Deadline, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Rizwan Manji have joined the lineup in recurring roles. Ludlow will play a character called Keeya, and Manji will portray Jamil – though further details on both characters are unknown.

Ludlow is probably best known for playing Arat on The Walking Dead, and she also appeared in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as Easik Mother, as well as Godzilla: King of the Monsters as First Lieutenant Griffin. Manji has appeared in Schitt's Creek as Ray Butani and Mr. Robot as Norm.

Steve Agee, who plays both Belle Reve warden John Economos and walking, talking shark King Shark in The Suicide Squad, has also recently joined the cast of the series.

Peacemaker will follow John Cena's eponymous character, a man so committed to peace he’s willing to kill for it. Plot details are under wraps at the moment, and it's not even known if it will be a prequel or sequel to The Suicide Squad – though Gunn, the film's director, has previously teased that no character is safe in the film, so don't assume a spinoff means Peacemaker will make it through the movie in one piece.

Gunn is also heavily involved in the spinoff, penning the entire series and directing some of the episodes. Cena and Gunn are also executive producers on the series.

The Suicide Squad is set to be a soft-reboot/sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, though Gunn has said you don't need to watch the original movie to understand his take on Task Force X. Its cast includes returning actors Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, as well as newcomers like Idris Elba as Bloodsport and Peter Capaldi as the Thinker.

The movie is due out this August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order for a catch-up movie marathon.