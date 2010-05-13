The Story Behind... You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger

Aside from Watts’ plot revelations, that’s about all we really know about You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger , a film that’s proving to be as mysterious as that foreboding title.

Allen doesn’t exactly seem too fussed about shedding more light on proceedings, saying: “Josh is playing a very frustrated writer who’s having problems with his family and gets into an extramarital relationship and hopefully it’s interesting to people as well as being amusing and also serious.

"It’s a delicate line that I try and hit and sometimes I can do it and sometimes I can’t.”

For Brolin, however, Allen is just another great filmmaker in a steady stream of great filmmakers that he’s had the privilege to work with.

“What’s great about [ acting ] is the filmmakers,” Brolin says. “The filmmakers can really make a difference and I love who these people are because what’s the throughline between Oliver and Gus and the Coens and Woody Allen and all these people is because they’re all nerds, man.

“They love filmmaking, they love storytelling, and I do too. They’re not about the ego, they’re not about the status of it, they just want final cut on their movies because they want to be totally – which I have so much respect for – they want to be totally responsible for the stories that they tell.”