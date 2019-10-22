The Outer Worlds pre-order guide

Now that's it's on our doorstep, you need to know how to pre-order The Outer Worlds and to get your copy nailed down for this weekend. Launching on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on 25 October 2019 (this Friday!), there's a lot of buzz surrounding Obsidian Entertainment's sci-fi epic - particularly because you can download it at no extra cost on day one if you already have Xbox Game Pass . Which is awesome, obviously.

Not sure whether you should give The Outer Worlds a go? This is a story-driven role-playing game from the team behind Fallout: New Vegas and Pillars of Eternity. Set in a distant future where corporations rule everything, you play the role of 'The Stranger': an unlucky colonist who was lost in transit on their way to a new life, waking up decades later than expected and staring down the barrel of a world they don't understand. It's all about choices and the consequences of them - Obsidian confirmed that every NPC in The Outer Worlds can permanently die recently, for example - making The Outer Worlds pre-order worthwhile if you're a fan of franchises like Fallout or The Elder Scrolls. Although it's not an open-world sandbox that'll take hundreds of hours to beat like them, it occupies the same sort of space - albeit with a far more tongue-in-cheek sense of humor. The noises around The Outer Worlds has only been positive so far and I'd wager that reviews and immediate reaction will be among the highest going, sure to put this game in many peoples game of the year lists at some point.

If you want to actually see what it's like then check out 20 minutes of raw The Outer Worlds gameplay footage from the Tokyo Game Show from last month. And if that convinces you to pre-order The Outer Worlds - which it should - then take heart from the fact that Microsoft believes The Outer Worlds will be "an enduring franchise", hinting at a sequel already.

Just remember, The Outer Worlds is an Epic Store exclusive on PC and is available as part of Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox One and PC; if you already have a live subscription, you'll be able to play it there upon release.

Rather unusually, but in an excellent, refreshing kind of way, The Outer Worlds is not launching or 'pre-ordering' with a multitude of different editions. There's no extra fuss here: no super mega huge collector's editions with statues or special editions with digital bonuses only, just the game that you can pre-order in advance of its release date to ensure you get going at the earliest available time. Simples.

